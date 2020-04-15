K-State Announces New $25 Deposit Plan and Deadline Extension for Football Season Tickets

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats passes the ball during the first half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 23, 2019 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – K-State Athletics officials have announced ​updates regarding 2020 football season tickets, including deadline extensions and a new $25 football season ticket reservation plan with the ongoing affects related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second extension of the season ticket priority deadline has been implemented as fans can now put down a deposit of only $25 by June 1 to reserve their season tickets for the 2020 season. Additionally, the Ahearn Fund deadline has been extended to June 30.

“These remain unprecedented and uncertain times, and we want to make every possible accommodation we can to be of assistance to our fans,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “We look forward to returning to a degree of normalcy and are working toward a return of sporting events, but in the meantime, we want our fans to feel comfortable and confident when they invest in our programs.”

In addition to the deadline extensions, there are now two payment plan options. The first is the previously announced three-month plan, while there is now a four-month option as well to pay over the months of May, June, July and August. Also, those participating in seating upgrades will go through that process in June.

Although K-State is preparing for competition to resume in the fall and taking steps to ensure that all ticket and parking requests will be fulfilled as scheduled, athletics officials continue to monitor the pandemic on a daily basis and will comply with the recommendations of the University, Big 12, NCAA and health and government officials. In the event that the season cannot be played as scheduled, various ticket and donation resolutions will be offered.

K-State Athletics appreciates its season-ticket holders and Ahearn Fund members, which are essential to making a direct impact on the success of the 450-plus Wildcat student-athletes both in the classroom and on the playing field.

Season ticket options start at less than $22 per game. All season ticket prices in Bill Snyder Family Stadium remain unchanged for 2020.

In addition, those with a group, company, or event who want to celebrate at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the 2020 football season, the Wabash Landing is a great option for groups ranging from 100-150 people. The Ahearn Fund is currently taking requests which will be extended through the new ​June 1 deadline, and interested parties can contact 1.888.232.9074 or email ahearnfund@kstatesports.com.

Both the ticket office (1.800.221.CATS) and Ahearn Fund office (1.888.232.9074) have staff available to take calls 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fans can also log into their online account or purchase new tickets at www.k-statesports.com.