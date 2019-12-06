K-State football is bowl eligible for the 22nd time in school history

Kansas State running back James Gilbert (34) breaks away from Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW/K-State Athletics) – Kansas State football is bowl-eligible under their first-year head coach Chris Klieman after their first 8-win season since 2016.

“We have a great opportunity that we’ve created for ourselves. We’ve already created the opportunity to get back to a bowl, which is a huge step forward after last year not reaching that,” said Blaise Gammon, senior tight end.

Kansas State will learn its bowl destination and opponent this Sunday, December 8, but before its fate is decided, let’s speculate! Where do you think (or hope) K-State football is headed at the end of December?