Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227

Kansas State shuts down Oklahoma 61-53

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)- Mike McGuirl scored 16 points and Kansas State held off Oklahoma 61-53. The Wildcats led by 16 with six minutes to go but the Sooners were within 57-53 when Victor Iwuakor hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play, capping a frantic 13-2 run. The Wildcats closed out the game with four straight free throws by McGuirl. Kansas State led wire-to-wire, handing the Sooners their fourth lost in their last five five conference games. Alondes Williams scored 15 points for Oklahoma, which was held to its lowest total of the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories