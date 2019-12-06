K-State Hosts Marquette in Inaugural Big East/Big 12 Battle Saturday

Schedule: https://goshockers.com/sports/softball/schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner released her squad’s 2020 spring schedule Friday afternoon, featuring six tournaments and 13 home games.

The Shockers will have no shortage of quality opponents on deck this season. Wichita State will face 12 teams that appeared in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, highlighted by games against three College World Series participants in Alabama, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

“The 2020 schedule will truly test the Shockers and get them prepared for a tough American Athletic Conference,” Bredbenner said. “Twenty-three games against NCAA postseason teams, including World Series participants Oklahoma, Alabama and Oklahoma State, will help us put together a strong strength of schedule.”

Right out of the gate, Wichita State travels to the Lone Star State for its first two tournaments of the season, the first being the Texas Classic in Austin. WSU will play six games in four days with contests against Maryland, Texas, Lamar, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Colorado State. The very next weekend will see the Shockers play five games in three days at the Bobcat Classic. Saint Louis, UTSA and Texas State make up the field in San Marcos.

From there Wichita State will square off against a loaded field at the Easton Bama Bash (Feb. 21-23) in Tuscaloosa, Ala. WSU will meet Louisville and Penn State twice and one game against the host and 2019 College World Series participant, Alabama on Feb. 21.

A quick two-day tournament at Missouri wraps up the month of February. Wichita State will play two games against Missouri and Nebraska in Columbia before a matchup against the 2019 national runner-up Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on March 4.

Wichita State will then stay in-state for the Rock Chalk Challenge March 6-8 in Lawrence. The Shockers will see UMKC, Kansas and Drake over the three days. The final tournament before conference play starts up sends Wichita State down the road to Stillwater, Okla. WSU will meet Columbia, Western Illinois and SIU Edwardsville after a game vs. the Cowgirls on March 11.

American Athletic Conference action will send UCF (March 20-22), Tulsa (April 9-11) and Memphis (April 24-26) to Wichita this season, while road trips to Houston (March 27-29), USF (April 3-5), UConn (April 17-19) and ECU (May 1-3) complete the conference slate.

Midweek games also on tap include home dates with Arkansas (March 25), Oklahoma State (April 1) and Oklahoma (April 14) and a road trip to Springfield, Mo., to face the Missouri State Bears on April 22.

UCF will host the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championship May 7-9 in Orlando, Fla.

“Returning the majority of our starters from 2019, I feel we have a strong enough team to make a postseason run,” Bredbenner explained. “With that being said we need to play a schedule that will test us throughout the season to build our postseason resume.”

Fans can purchase season tickets at the Shocker Ticket Office, GoShockers.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 316-978-3267.