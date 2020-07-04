K-State players end threat of boycott over Floyd tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State football players have called off a threatened boycott in response to an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. The decision was announced on social media by several players. It follows moves by the school to address diversity concerns. The players say they they will track the school’s efforts and re-evaluate their options if needed.

