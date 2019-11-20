Closings and Delays
Colby Public Schools - USD 315

K-State pulls away for 62-51 win over UAPB

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 62-51 victory over Arkansas – Pine Bluff on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. 

The opening 20 minutes featured runs by both teams. K-State took advantage of some early UAPB turnovers and used an early 11-0 run to briefly gain control in the contest. Xavier Sneed helped set the tone with a pair of makes from long range, and the Cats held the visitors scoreless for over six minutes. 

The visiting Golden Lions responded with a 12-0 run of their own, however, as the Cats went cold from the field. Missed opportunities at the foul line proved costly, as K-State went just 3-of-10 from the charity stripe in the opening 20 minutes. The teams were tied at 27 at the break. 

K-State methodically pulled away in the second half. The Cats held UAPB to just 38.5 percent shooting from the floor, including 0-of-7 from long range in the final 20 minutes. Points off turnovers and fast break points were keys for K-State. The Cats finished with 20 points off UAPB turnovers and a 15-5 advantage in fast break points.  

Sneed finished with a team-high 21 points to go with six rebounds, while shooting 5-of-10 from deep. Cartier Diarra had a career-high eight assists. Marquell Carter had a game-best 22 points (10-of-17 shooting) while grabbing nine rebounds for the Golden Lions. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories