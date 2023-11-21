WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, and only one Kansas school is still represented.

Following a close 31-27 win in the Sunflower Showdown over the University of Kansas on Saturday, Kansas State University rose from No. 21 to No. 19 in the latest rankings.

The Jayhawks, on the other hand, dropped out of the rankings altogether.

It’s the last game of the regular season on Saturday. The K-State Wildcats will host Iowa State in what fans have dubbed “Farmageddon.”

The Jayhawks will travel to Cincinnati to play the new conference foe Bearcats.

The Top 4 also had some shakeup, with Georgia staying at the top spot, Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and Washington overtaking Florida State for the No. 4 spot.