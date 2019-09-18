K-State Unveils 2020 Big 12 Conference Slate

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber motions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Louis in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015. Kansas State defeated Saint Louis 75-47. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics)– Four Saturday home games, including three consecutive contests against Texas, Kansas and Iowa State to end the regular season, highlight the Big 12 Conference portion of the 2019-20 Kansas State men’s basketball schedule released today (September 18).

The Big 12 season tips off Saturday, January 4 when K-State travels to Norman, Oklahoma to play the Sooners and ends on Saturday, March 7 when the Wildcats host Iowa State on Senior Day. The Big 12 home opener will be Tuesday, January 7 against TCU at 8 p.m., CT.

“Our league continues to be, if not the best, but one of the best in the country from top to bottom, so there will be no easy games,” said eighth-year head coach Bruce Weber. “Our league was tops across the board in nearly every metric a year ago and expect all 10 teams to have a legitimate shot to make the NCAA Tournament once again. We are fortunate to have one of the best home courts in the country, and that will once again be important, for these nine high-caliber games at Bramlage Coliseum.”

Every team will play its 18-game conference schedule plus its Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup over a 10-week period without the benefit of a bye. The Wildcats will play six conference contests (three home and three on the road) from January 4-21 before its road game at Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 25 then finish with 12 consecutive league games (six home and six on the road).

In all, K-State will play 16 of its 18 league games against teams that advanced to the postseason a year ago, including eight at Bramlage Coliseum. Eight of the 10 Big 12 schools advanced to either the NCAA Tournament (six) or NIT (two) highlighted by national runner-up Texas Tech and NIT champion Texas.

The nine-game home slate includes four Saturday games against West Virginia (January 18 at 5 p.m., CT), Texas (February 22 at 1 p.m., CT), Kansas (February 29 at 12:30 p.m., CT) and Iowa State (March 7), three Tuesday tilts against TCU (January 7), Texas Tech (January 14) and Oklahoma State (February 11 at 8 p.m., CT), a Monday game against Baylor (February 3) and a Wednesday contest against Oklahoma (January 29 at 6 p.m., CT).

The marquee home games with Texas and Kansas on consecutive Saturdays in late February will air nationally on CBS Sports, marking just second and third time that K-State has appeared on the network in the regular season, including the first time for a home game. It will mark just the second time that CBS has broadcast the Sunflower Showdown and the first time since 1998.

“It’s tremendous exposure for our program to play on CBS twice in the regular season especially at home,” said Weber. “It will be great to show off our gameday atmosphere to the rest of the country.”

The reigning Big 12 regular-season co-champions, K-State returns nine lettermen in 2019-20, which includes All-Big 12 honorable mention selection Xavier Sneed (10.6 ppg., 5.5 rpg.) and fellow senior Makol Mawien (7.0 ppg., 4.9 rpg.), from a squad that won 25 games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season.

The Wildcats also return rising juniors Cartier Diarra (6.8 ppg., 3.3 rpg.), Mike McGuirl (3.6 ppg., 1.5 rpg.) and Levi Stockard III (1.8 ppg., 1.5 rpg.) as well as a highly-regarded signing class that includes a trio of Top 200 high school players in DaJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy and NJCAA All-American David Sloan.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season went on sale June 24 with a variety of pricing options available, including the new Flex Season Ticket and the popular Wildcat 4-Pack and Young Alumni packages.

2019-20 Big 12 Schedule

Day Date Opponent (Time/TV)

Saturday Jan. 4 at Oklahoma (TBD/Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Tuesday Jan. 7 TCU (8 p.m./ESPN/2/U)

Saturday Jan. 11 at Texas (TBD/LHN)

Tuesday Jan. 14 Texas Tech (7 p.m./Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Saturday Jan. 18 West Virginia (1 p.m./ESPNU)

Tuesday Jan. 21 at Kansas (6 p.m./ESPN/2/U)

Wednesday Jan. 29 Oklahoma (7 p.m./Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Saturday Feb. 1 at West Virginia (1 p.m./ESPN/2/U)

Monday Feb. 3 Baylor (8 p.m./ESPN2)

Saturday Feb. 8 at Iowa State (5 p.m./ESPN2)

Tuesday Feb. 11 Oklahoma State (8 p.m./ESPN2/U)

Saturday Feb. 15 at TCU (4 p.m./Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Wednesday Feb. 19 at Texas Tech (8 p.m./ESPN2/U)

Saturday Feb. 22 Texas (1 p.m./CBS)

Tuesday Feb. 25 at Baylor (7 p.m./Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Saturday Feb. 29 Kansas (12:30 p.m./CBS)

Wednesday Mar. 4 at Oklahoma State (8 p.m./ESPN2/U)

Saturday Mar. 7 Iowa State (3 p.m./Big 12 Now on ESPN+)