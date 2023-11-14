WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the Kansas State University Wildcats blew out Baylor and the University of Kansas Jayhawks narrowly lost to Texas Tech, there has been a shakeup in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The latest rankings, which release every Tuesday from now until the playoff is determined in December, saw the Jayhawks drop nine spots from No. 16 all the way down to No. 25, just barely on the edge of the playoff rankings.

Kansas State, which previously held the No. 25 spot a week ago, jumped four spots to No. 21.

Both schools will have the chance to increase their rankings this coming weekend as the Wildcats and Jayhawks will play each other in the Sunflower Showdown, this time in Lawrence.

Kansas State has won the last 14 matchups with Kansas, with the Jayhawks’ most recent win coming in 2008.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. from David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.