K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah named National Defensive Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Chandler Morris #14 of the TCU Horned Frogs fumbles the ball after getting hit by defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah #91 of the Kansas State Wildcats, during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State sophomore defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Sunday.

He is the fifth Wildcat all time to be named a Walter Camp National Player of the Week and the first since Allen Chapman did so following a three-interception game against Oklahoma State in 2012.

Anudike-Uzomah registered four sacks in K-State’s 31-12 victory over TCU on Saturday to tie the school record originally set by Chris Johnson at Missouri in 2000. A product of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah totaled eight tackles and forced two fumbles. Two of his forces came on potential sacks, but since the ball was fumbled forward and beyond the original line of scrimmage, they were credited as rushes. If the ball had been recovered on TCU’s side of the line of scrimmage, those two would have been counted as sacks to give him six on the day, which would have tied an NCAA record and broken the Big 12 record.

Anudike-Uzomah ranks second in the nation this season in sacks (10.0) and forced fumbles (4), while he is 13th in tackles for loss (11.5). With four regular-season games remaining, Anudike-Uzomah is just 1.5 sacks shy of tying the school record for single-season sacks.

Kansas State travels to face Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The game, which kicks at 11 a.m.