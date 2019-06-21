K-State’s Barry Brown Jr. to play for the Timberwolves Summer League team

(KSNW) – K-State’s Barry Brown Jr. will have the opportunity to prove himself this summer by playing in the NBA Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Athletics Michael Scotto announced via twitter that the guard was added to the roster after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night. Brown took to twitter on Friday to thank the Timberwolves for the opportunity.
The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection lead the Wildcats in nearly every category including scoring, field goals made and steals. Brown was named the school’s all-time steals leader, finishing with 254 steals, ranking him sixth in Big 12 history.