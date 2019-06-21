K-State’s Barry Brown Jr. to play for the Timberwolves Summer League team

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 24: Barry Brown #5 of the Kansas State Wildcats controls ball against the Loyola Ramblers in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(KSNW) – K-State’s Barry Brown Jr. will have the opportunity to prove himself this summer by playing in the NBA Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Athletics Michael Scotto announced via twitter that the guard was added to the roster after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night. Brown took to twitter on Friday to thank the Timberwolves for the opportunity.

The only thing I’ve ever been given in life is an opportunity, thank you @Timberwolves #OutTheMud — Barry Brown (@barrybrown05) June 21, 2019

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection lead the Wildcats in nearly every category including scoring, field goals made and steals. Brown was named the school’s all-time steals leader, finishing with 254 steals, ranking him sixth in Big 12 history.