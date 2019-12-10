K-State’s Holtorf Named Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 07: Jesse Ertz #16 of the Kansas State Wildcats throws a pass from his endzone in the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State center Adam Holtorf earned his second academic honor in as many days by being named the 2019 Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Holtorf, who was named a First Team Academic All-American on Monday, is the first Wildcat to earn the distinction – which is in its eighth year of existence – since Tyler Lockett was honored following the 2014 season.

A product of Seward, Nebraska, Holtorf, holds a 3.916 GPA in agribusiness in his final season at K-State. He is a 2019 National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete and finalist for this year’s Campbell Trophy. Holtorf has been named a First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer the last three years, including 2019 when he was part of a school record 32 Wildcats on the Academic All-Big 12 teams, including a conference-record 26 first-team members.

The senior has started each of the last 37 games at center, including every game this season to help the Wildcats average 189.0 rushing yards per game to rank fourth in the Big 12, and third in the conference with 28 rushing touchdowns.