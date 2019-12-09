K-State’s Holtorf Named First Team Academic All-American

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 07: Jesse Ertz #16 of the Kansas State Wildcats throws a pass from his endzone in the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – For a second-consecutive season, Kansas State center Adam Holtorf has been recognized for his work in the classroom by being named a 2019 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Monday.

It is the third-straight year that the Seward, Nebraska, native has been named an Academic All-American making him the first player in school history to accomplish the feat. He is the first Wildcat to garner a first-team designation in two-straight seasons since Jon McGraw in 2000 and 2001.

Holtorf, who carries a 3.916 GPA in agribusiness, is a National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete and finalist for this year’s Campbell Trophy. He has been named a First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer the last three years as he was part of a school record 32 Wildcats on this year’s Academic All-Big 12 teams, including a conference-record 26 first-team members.

A senior, Holtorf has started each of the last 37 games at center, including all 12 this year to help the Wildcats average 189.0 rushing yards per game to rank fourth in the Big 12, while K-State’s 28 rushing touchdowns rank third.