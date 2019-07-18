Kamerion Wimbley to host fourth Wichita Dreams football camp

WICHITA, Kan. – – It has been five years since Kamerion Wimbley rushed the quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

Throughout his NFL career and even afterwards, Wimbley has continued to give back to the Wichita community.

The Wichita Northwest High School alum is hosting his fourth Wichita Dreams Football Camp this week.

The camp is expected to have anywhere from 400 to 500 kids attend.

Wimbley says the camp is two fold.

The camp will focus on teaching kids the basics when it comes to the game of football. However, it will also focus on the importance of getting a good education.

“It’s extremely gratifying for me to be able to come back and to pour into the area where I grew up at and help kids get better, help them learn the game of football, and ultimately meet new people,” said Wimbley.

The camp will kickoff at 5 p.m on Friday at Wichita North High School.