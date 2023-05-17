WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The end of the high school baseball and softball season is here in Kansas, and the regional tournaments have also come to a close.
Here are the scores from the 5A baseball and softball scores tonight. Scores will be updated as they are received. Click the player above for highlights.
Baseball scores:
Bishop Carroll 3, Newton 2
Great Bend 4, Andover 3
Goddard 2, Andover Central 1
Goddard Eisenhower 8, Maize 4
Softball scores:
Bishop Carroll 10, Maize 0
Valley Center 9, Maize South 1
Salina-South 3, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1
Goddard Eisenhower 6, Great Bend 2