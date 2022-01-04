Kansas and Louisiana senators place friendly bet ahead of Texas Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are in Houston, Texas, to take on the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and Senator Roger Marshall put some faith in K-State by placing a friendly bet with senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana.

The bet between the three senators involves food, as all good bets typically do. Should K-State win the game, Sen. Marshall will receive turtle soup from Sen. Cassidy and alligator sausage from Sen. Kennedy.

Should LSU win tonight, Sen. Marshall has offered Kansas steaks to the pair of Louisiana senators.

The TaxAct Texas Bowl is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. and will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.