Kansas athletes will face harsher penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct against officials

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thousands of high school athletes will face harsher penalties beginning this fall.

The Kansas State High School Athletics Association released its updated ejection policy Tuesday afternoon.

The new policy stipulates that anyone who is ejected from a game for coming in contact with an official, or for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an official, will be automatically suspended from the next game or contest.

The athlete, coach or fan will not be allowed to play or watch any other games or contests until that one-game suspension has been served. The KSHSAA said local school districts may also add additional punishments as they deem appropriate.

The policy applies to all athletes, coaches and spectators regardless of level.

The KSHSAA emphasizes the policy only applies to contact with or behavior toward an official. Other ejections will be handled as they have in the past through the school districts with the oversight of the athletics association.

Ejected athletes are also required to complete the NFHS Sportsmanship course. Coaches who are tossed out are required to complete the NFHS Teaching and Modeling Behavior course before they can be reinstated.