WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — All 20 rounds of the MLB Draft are complete, and players from schools across the state were selected by various teams.

All told, five college players in the Sunflower State heard their names called. Two of those came from the Junior College ranks at Cowley County CC and Butler County CC, two came from Kansas State University, and one came from Wichita State University.

There was even a high school player from Overland Park who saw his name called.

Here are the players who were drafted:

Kansas State infielder Nick Goodwin – 7th Round, 214th pick to the Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas State utility player Brady Day – 12th Round, 369th pick to the Atlanta Braves

Wichita State infielder Brock Rodden – 5th Round, 160th pick to the Seattle Mariners

Butler Community College right-handed pitcher Izach Tiger – 7th round, 201st pick to the Texas Rangers

Cowley County Community College right-handed pitcher Carlton Perkins – 15th Round, 449th pick to the Chicago White Sox

St. Thomas Aquinas High School outfielder Ashton Larson – 20th round, 597th pick to the Minnesota Twins

What remains to be seen now is if the players sign the contract. Larson, in particular, is committed to Louisiana State University, and he could decline to join the Major League ranks and go to school for three years.

Should some of these players decide they didn’t like their draft status, they could opt to return to school and boost their stock for the 2024 Draft.