Breaking News
Woman shot and killed after chase involving Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies

Kansas basketball’s plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Sports

by: , KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSNT) – After picking up a win against Stanford in California, Kansas basketball’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing back in the San Jose after one of the engines failed on their plane.

Per statement from the athletic department, KU landed safely in San Jose and will spend the night there before returning home tomorrow.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories