Kansas basketball’s plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSNT) – After picking up a win against Stanford in California, Kansas basketball’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing back in the San Jose after one of the engines failed on their plane.
Per statement from the athletic department, KU landed safely in San Jose and will spend the night there before returning home tomorrow.
