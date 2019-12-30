Kansas basketball’s plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSNT) – After picking up a win against Stanford in California, Kansas basketball’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing back in the San Jose after one of the engines failed on their plane.

@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAKPcavCUK — Ryan White (@ryanwhite_01) December 30, 2019

Per statement from the athletic department, KU landed safely in San Jose and will spend the night there before returning home tomorrow.