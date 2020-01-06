Kansas City Chiefs release list of their fall 2020 opponents

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid returns to the sidelines after checking on an injured player during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — This season isn’t even over yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs have already announced their opponents for the 2020 season.

Our 2020 opponents ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rfqzaEL3Z8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2020

The NFL on Monday released the Chiefs’ home and away lineup for next season. Of course, this is just a list of who they’ll play — not an actual schedule. It doesn’t include when those games will take place, and an international game could even be thrown into the mix.

Per usual, the Chiefs will take on the other three teams in the AFC West division — the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers — at both home and away.

They’ll also play the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets as home games.

Their other away games include the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.