Kansas City Chiefs unveil full 2021 regular season schedule

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have a whopping five primetime games once again this season as they look to return to the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday night, the National Football League released the full regular season schedule for all teams, including the Chiefs.

The team announced earlier in the day that they’ll start the season with a playoff rematch at home against the Cleveland Browns. The game is slated for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here’s the Chiefs full schedule:

Week 1: Browns — Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 2: at Ravens — Sunday Night Football, Sept. 19 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 3: Chargers — Sept. 26 at noon

Week 4: at Eagles — Oct. 3 at noon

Week 5: Bills — Sunday Night Football, Oct. 10 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 6: at Washington — Oct. 17 at noon

Week 7: Titans — Oct. 24 at noon

Week 8: Giants — Monday Night Football, Nov. 1 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 9: Packers — Nov. 7 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 10: at Raiders — Sunday Night Football, Nov. 14 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 11: Cowboys — Nov. 21 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 12: BYE WEEK

Week 13: Broncos — Dec. 5 at noon

Week 14: Raiders — Dec. 12 at noon

Week 15: at Chargers — Thursday Night Football, Dec. 16 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 16: Steelers — Dec. 26 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 17: Bengals — Jan. 2 at noon

Week 18: at Broncos — Jan. 9 at 3:25 p.m.

This is the sixth consecutive year of the Chiefs having at least five primetime games, giving Kansas City an opportunity to impress in front of a national audience.

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday morning now that the full schedule has been unveiled. Tickets will be sold with the expectation of full capacity at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fans who were shut out last year by the limited ticket availability now say they expect there will be a lot of demand.

“They’re going to have an overflow of support. Everybody loves the Chiefs,” fan Blake Owens said.

Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale opportunity from 8-10 a.m. Thursday. Season ticket holders will have their presale starting at 11 a.m. General public tickets will then go live at noon.

All ticket sales are happening online. There will be no walk-up sales at the Arrowhead ticket office. And all parking passes are being sold online only. Like last season, tickets and parking passes will be issued via mobile devices only.

Jackson County fans must purchase with a credit card that has a Jackson County billing zip code for the presale opportunity.