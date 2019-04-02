Chiefs sign tight end Blake Bell
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Chiefs added some heft for their offense, picking up a blocking tight end.
According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs signed tight end Blake Bell.
Bell graduated from Bishop Carroll back in 2009 where he threw for more than 2,000 yards. He was former University of Oklahoma quarterback.
He played with the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaquars.
