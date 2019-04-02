Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs sign tight end Blake Bell

Posted: Apr 02, 2019 03:58 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 02, 2019 03:58 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Chiefs added some heft for their offense, picking up a blocking tight end.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs signed tight end Blake Bell.

Bell graduated from Bishop Carroll back in 2009 where he threw for more than 2,000 yards. He was former University of Oklahoma quarterback.

He played with the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaquars.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center