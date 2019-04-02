Chiefs sign tight end Blake Bell

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE: Blake Bell of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the New York Jets during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Chiefs added some heft for their offense, picking up a blocking tight end.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs signed tight end Blake Bell.

Bell graduated from Bishop Carroll back in 2009 where he threw for more than 2,000 yards. He was former University of Oklahoma quarterback.

He played with the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaquars.