Kansas City Current: KC NWSL announce new name and logo

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — During halftime of the season finale Saturday night, Kansas City Current was announced as the new name for the NWSL franchise.

After an inaugural year known as KC NWSL, the current now have their new name and crest and a new training facility and stadium on the way.

“Every element is meticulously designed to tell the story of who we are, how we play and what we represent as a club,” Co-Owner Brittany Matthews said. “I can’t wait to celebrate the championships that will be won with our team wearing and representing this new brand.”

The new logo includes the teal and red used in the inaugural season symbolizing optimism, inclusion and being in the heart of the country.

A river goes through the crest designed to show power, as well as two stars representing Kansas and Missouri.

“Across every stakeholder group, we heard words like ambitious, fierce, powerful, visionary and inclusive. Immediately, our entire team had this vision of an unstoppable force churning below the surface in the heartland,” Co-Founder and Owner Chris Long said. “When we solidified the locations for our training facility and stadium on the Missouri River, we all knew the name had to be Kansas City Current.”

Jerseys, apparel and accessories donning the new Kansas City Current crest and name will be available for purchase on Monday.