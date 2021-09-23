Kansas City native, Sporting KC defender Seth Sinovic retires from MLS

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 30: Seth Sinovic #15 of Sporting Kansas City reacts after a goal in the second half against the Philadelphia Union in the U.S. Open Cup Final on September 30, 2015 at PPL Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Sporting Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Longtime Sporting Kansas City defender and 2013 MLS Cup champion Seth Sinovic is retiring from professional soccer.

Born in Kansas City, the 34-year-old last played for the club in the 2019, before joining the New England Revolution, the team that drafted him, in 2020.

“I especially want to thank Kansas City and the Sporting KC fans who supported me for nine years,” Sinovic wrote in a letter to the club. “You, more than anyone, kept me going. It was an incredible honor to play for my hometown club and to be a part of such a special community.”

In his long SKC career, Sinovic won three US Open Cup titles and one MLS Cup final as a key member of Kansas City’s backline.

“Seth was a fiercely competitive player and a selfless teammate who helped us win four championships and experience lots of success as a club,” Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said.

“He has also shown great commitment to serving the Kansas City community and engaging with our fans in meaningful ways. He will always be a part of the Sporting family and we thank him for everything.”

For Kansas City, Sinovic had 4 goals and 16 assists in his 9 year career.

“Seth will quite possibly go down as the most underrated player in this league’s history. His longevity speaks to that. He was ultra-consistent—a very smart, intuitive player and just a really good person as well,” Sporting KC teammate Graham Zusi said.

“His mentality was always team first and I think that showed in his play, in his personality and as a teammate. The great thing about Seth is that he’s a Kansas City guy through and through. Hopefully we can remain close with Seth for years to come and I wish him all the best.”

Sinovic will be honored by Sporting during halftime of the matchup with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, September 26.