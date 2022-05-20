KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – After months of waiting and delays, FIFA announced they will reveal the cities that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States on June 16.

Kansas City is one of 16 cities with a bid to be one of the 11 host cities in 2026.

Host Candidates

Atlanta Baltimore/Washington, D.C. Boston Cincinnati Dallas Denver Houston Kansas City Los Angeles Miami Nashville New York/New Jersey Orlando Philadelphia San Francisco Seattle

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” FIFA VP and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said.

The FIFA World Cup selection committee visited Kansas City last October as part of a tour to several other candidate cities.

On May 12, Missouri passed legislation that permitted FIFA not to charge sales tax on tickets, a requirement from the international soccer governing body.

“During the past months, we have had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a number of different topics. We are very thankful and impressed by how dedicated and innovative they all are,” FIFA Chief Tournaments & Events Officer Colin Smith said.

The United States is joined by Mexico and Canada in hosting the tournament in 2026, with Canada having have two host sites and Mexico having three.