WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball is heating up around the state of Kansas on Wednesday. Here are the scores for the Jayhawk, KCAC, and MIAA Conference scores.
Check back later for more scores.
Jayhawk Conference Women
Dodge City 69, at Butler 63
Coffeyville 46, at Hutchinson 64
Cowley College 65, at Independence 91
Garden City 47, at Seward County 59
Barton 58, at Cloud County 43
Pratt 76, at Colby 59
KCAC Women
Ottawa 55, at Kansas Wesleyan 72
Saint Mary 84, at Friends 66
Sterling 64, at Bethel 52
Tabor 50, at Bethany 60
Oklahoma Wesleyan 60, at Avila 71
McPherson 55, at York 58
MIAA Women
Pittsburg State 81, at Newman 58
William Jewell 62, at Lincoln 58