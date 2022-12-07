WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball is heating up around the state of Kansas on Wednesday. Here are the scores for the Jayhawk, KCAC, and MIAA Conference scores.

Check back later for more scores.

Jayhawk Conference Women

Dodge City 69, at Butler 63

Coffeyville 46, at Hutchinson 64

Cowley College 65, at Independence 91

Garden City 47, at Seward County 59

Barton 58, at Cloud County 43

Pratt 76, at Colby 59

KCAC Women

Ottawa 55, at Kansas Wesleyan 72

Saint Mary 84, at Friends 66

Sterling 64, at Bethel 52

Tabor 50, at Bethany 60

Oklahoma Wesleyan 60, at Avila 71

McPherson 55, at York 58

MIAA Women

Pittsburg State 81, at Newman 58

William Jewell 62, at Lincoln 58