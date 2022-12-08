WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball is back in action on Thursday night. Here are the scores from around the state.

Kansas girls basketball scores

Emporia 63, Wichita Trinity 32

Hesston 47, Garden Plain 35

Independence 39, Mulvane 34

Lyons 46, Inman 40

Kiowa County 57, Medicine Lodge 28

Labette County 72, Wichita Collegiate 17

Hillsboro 45, Moundridge 19

Nickerson 48, Rose Hill 29

Parsons 49, Towanda-Circle 40

Wellington 52, Pratt 22

Pratt Skyline 29, Otis-Bison 15

Plainville 38, Russell 35

Scott City 60, Coronado (CO) 38

Lakeside-Downs 50, Stockton 47

Kansas boys basketball scores

Colby 70, Wray (CO) 62

Hesston 62, Garden Plain 30

Independence 51, Mulvane 32

Lyons 46, Inman 40

Wichita Collegiate 57, Labette County 47

Hillsboro 52, Moundridge 49

Rose Hill 60, Nickerson 28

Pratt 47, Wellington 45

Pratt Skyline 55, Otis-Bison 35

Scott City 66, Coronado (CO) 29

Lakeside-Downs 58, Stockton 12

Towanda-Circle 65, Parsons 64

Medicine Lodge 56, Kiowa County 54