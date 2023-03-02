WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The sub-state rounds of the Kansas high school basketball playoffs continue to roll on. Here are the scores for girls and boys basketball games across the state.

Scores will be updated as KSN receives them.

3A Girls games scores (boys play Friday):

Eureka 67

vs. Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley 28

Neodesha 59

vs. Humboldt 42

Santa Fe Trail 46

vs. Osage City 37

Garnett-Anderson County 50

vs. LaCygne-Prairie View 42

Cherryvale 61

vs. Galena 50

Frontenac 55

vs. Girard 41

Goodland 56

vs. Holcomb 20

Cimarron 37

vs. Colby 25

Cheney 52

vs. Halstead 41

Hesston 52

vs. Haven 38

Effingham-Atchison Co Community 36

vs. Riley County 39

Seneca-Nemaha Central 53

vs. Hiawatha 42

Silver Lake 63

vs. Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy 28

Meriden-Jefferson West 32

vs. Rossville 60

Phillipsburg 66

vs. Norton Community 47

Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 48

vs. Hoisington 34

2A Boys games scores (girls play Friday):

Sedan 48

vs. Belle Plaine 52

Wichita Independent 57

vs. Garden Plain 40

Hays-Thomas More Prep 62

vs. Atwood-Rawlins County 41

Hoxie 45

vs. Hill City 43

Cherokee-Southeast 60

vs. Richmond-Central Heights 67

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 54

vs. Erie 18

Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 45

vs. Salina-Sacred Heart 58

Bennington 48

vs. Brookville-Ell Saline 32

Winchester-Jefferson County North 36

vs. Riverside 43

Horton 57

vs. Valley Falls 42

Lyndon 69

vs. Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School 58

Wabaunsee 53

vs. St. Mary’s 65

Ellinwood 45

vs. Sterling 54

Moundridge 40

vs. Inman 36

Meade 63

vs. Sublette 53

Oakley 35

vs. Medicine Lodge 81

1A Girls games scores (boys play Friday)

McPherson-Elyria Christian 38

vs. Canton-Galva 51

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 54

vs. Rural Vista (Hope/White City) 47

Jetmore-Hodgeman County 55

vs. Greensburg-Kiowa County 40

Spearville 42

vs. Montezuma-South Gray 54

Little River 38

vs. St. John Hudson 43

Pretty Prairie 46

vs. Central Plains 48

Burlingame 23

vs. Centralia 36

Highland-Doniphan West 43

vs. Troy 19

Madison/Hamilton 56

vs. Colony-Crest 24

Olpe 64

vs. Rosalia-Flinthills 43

Norwich 59

vs. Wichita-Central Christian Academy 31

Oxford 27

vs. Wichita Classical 41

Quinter 53

vs. Ness City 39

St. Francis 39

vs. Oberlin-Decatur Community 35

Osborne 70

vs. Mankato-Rock Hills 58

Frankfort 53

vs. Clyde-Clifton Clyde 45

1A D2 Girls games scores (boys play Friday)

Hanover 58

vs. Axtell 5

Olathe-Kansas School for the Deaf 15

vs. Linn 69

Hutchinson-Central Christian 38

vs. Southern Cloud 14

Wakefield 42

vs. Burrton 27

Bucklin 49

vs. Ingalls 30

Moscow 39

vs. Ashland 54

Rexford-Golden Plains 42

vs. Dighton 30

Sharon Springs-Wallace County 57

vs. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 24

South Haven

vs. Argonia

Attica

vs. Coldwater-South Central

Wilson 56

vs. Chase 35

Rozel-Pawnee Heights 33

vs. Western Plains & Healy 29

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 56

vs. Tescott 25

Almena-Northern Valley 25

vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge 51

Lebo

vs. Hartford

St. Paul

vs. Leroy-Southern Coffey County