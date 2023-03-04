WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state championships tipped off on Saturday.
Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
5A boys scores:
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46
vs. Hays 75
Hutchinson 66
vs. Topeka West 38
Andover
vs. Emporia
Maize South
vs. Andover Central
4A girls scores
Wellington
vs. Chapman
McPherson
vs. St. George-Rock Creek
Andale
vs. Mulvane
Hugoton
vs. Towanda-Circle
3A girls scores
Eureka
vs. Neodesha
Santa Fe Trail
vs. Garnett-Anderson County
Cherryvale
vs. Frontenac
Goodland 49
vs. Cimarron 27
Cheney
vs. Hesston
Riley County
vs. Nemeha Central
Silver Lake 46
vs. Rossville 26
Phillipsburg
vs. Southeast of Saline
3A boys scores
Humboldt
vs. Wichita Collegiate
Garnett-Anderson County
vs. Wellsville
Galena
vs. Columbus
Colby
vs. Goodland
Hesston
vs. Haven
Seneca-Nemeha Central
vs. Marysville
Olathe-Heritage Christian
vs. Perry-Lecompton
Southeast of Saline
vs. Beloit
2A boys scores
Belle Plaine
vs. Wichita Independent
Hays-Thomas More Prep
vs. Hoxie
Richmond-Central Heights
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
Salina-Sacred Heart
vs. Bennington
Riverside
vs. Horton
Lyndon
vs. St. Mary’s
Sterling
vs. Moundridge
Meade
vs. Medicine Lodge
2A girls scores
Wichita Independent
vs. Leon-Bluestem
Smith Center
vs. Hoxie
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. Arma-Northeast
Hillsboro
vs. Bennington
Riverside
vs. Jackson Heights
Eskridge-Mission Valley
vs. St. Mary’s
Elbing-Berean Academy
vs. Whitewater-Remington
Leoti-Wichita County
vs. Oakley
1A boys scores
McPherson-Elyria Christian
vs. Canton-Galva
Montezuma-South Gray
vs. Jetmore-Hodgeman County
Macksville
vs. Little River
Burlingame
vs. Centralia
Olpe
vs. Colony-Crest
Wichita Classical
vs. Norwich
La Crosse
vs. Quinter
Clifton Clyde
vs. Randolph-Blue Valley
1A girls scores
Canton-Galva
vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
Jetmore-Hodgeman County
vs. Montezuma-South Gray
St. John-Hudson
vs. Central Plains
Centralia
vs. Highland-Doniphan West
Madison/Hamilton
vs. Olpe
Norwich
vs. Wichita Classical
Quinter
vs. St. Francis
Osborne
vs. Frankfort
1A Div 2 boys scores
Axtell
vs. Hanover
Southern Cloud
vs. Hutchinson-Central Christian
Bucklin
vs. Deerfield
Tribune-Greeley County
vs. Dighton
Coldwater-South Central
vs. Cunningham
Stafford
vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights
Almena-Northern Valley
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
Lebo
vs. Waverly
1A Div 2 girls scores
Hanover
vs. Linn
Hutchinson-Central Christian
vs. Wakefield
Bucklin
vs. Ashland
Rexford-Golden Plains
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
South Haven
vs. Coldwater-South Central
Wilson 31
vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights 39
Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton 54
vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge 35
Lebo
vs. St. Paul