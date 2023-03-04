WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state championships tipped off on Saturday.

Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

5A boys scores:

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46
vs. Hays 75

Hutchinson 66
vs. Topeka West 38

Andover
vs. Emporia

Maize South
vs. Andover Central

4A girls scores

Wellington
vs. Chapman

McPherson
vs. St. George-Rock Creek

Andale
vs. Mulvane

Hugoton
vs. Towanda-Circle

3A girls scores

Eureka
vs. Neodesha

Santa Fe Trail
vs. Garnett-Anderson County

Cherryvale
vs. Frontenac

Goodland 49
vs. Cimarron 27

Cheney
vs. Hesston

Riley County
vs. Nemeha Central

Silver Lake 46
vs. Rossville 26

Phillipsburg
vs. Southeast of Saline

3A boys scores

Humboldt
vs. Wichita Collegiate

Garnett-Anderson County
vs. Wellsville

Galena
vs. Columbus

Colby
vs. Goodland

Hesston
vs. Haven

Seneca-Nemeha Central
vs. Marysville

Olathe-Heritage Christian
vs. Perry-Lecompton

Southeast of Saline
vs. Beloit

2A boys scores

Belle Plaine
vs. Wichita Independent

Hays-Thomas More Prep
vs. Hoxie

Richmond-Central Heights
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

Salina-Sacred Heart
vs. Bennington

Riverside
vs. Horton

Lyndon
vs. St. Mary’s

Sterling
vs. Moundridge

Meade
vs. Medicine Lodge

2A girls scores

Wichita Independent
vs. Leon-Bluestem

Smith Center
vs. Hoxie

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. Arma-Northeast

Hillsboro
vs. Bennington

Riverside
vs. Jackson Heights

Eskridge-Mission Valley
vs. St. Mary’s

Elbing-Berean Academy
vs. Whitewater-Remington

Leoti-Wichita County
vs. Oakley

1A boys scores

McPherson-Elyria Christian
vs. Canton-Galva

Montezuma-South Gray
vs. Jetmore-Hodgeman County

Macksville
vs. Little River

Burlingame
vs. Centralia

Olpe
vs. Colony-Crest

Wichita Classical
vs. Norwich

La Crosse
vs. Quinter

Clifton Clyde
vs. Randolph-Blue Valley

1A girls scores

Canton-Galva
vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified

Jetmore-Hodgeman County
vs. Montezuma-South Gray

St. John-Hudson
vs. Central Plains

Centralia
vs. Highland-Doniphan West

Madison/Hamilton
vs. Olpe

Norwich
vs. Wichita Classical

Quinter
vs. St. Francis

Osborne
vs. Frankfort

1A Div 2 boys scores

Axtell
vs. Hanover

Southern Cloud
vs. Hutchinson-Central Christian

Bucklin
vs. Deerfield

Tribune-Greeley County
vs. Dighton

Coldwater-South Central
vs. Cunningham

Stafford
vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights

Almena-Northern Valley
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

Lebo
vs. Waverly

1A Div 2 girls scores

Hanover
vs. Linn

Hutchinson-Central Christian
vs. Wakefield

Bucklin
vs. Ashland

Rexford-Golden Plains
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

South Haven
vs. Coldwater-South Central

Wilson 31
vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights 39

Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton 54
vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge 35

Lebo
vs. St. Paul