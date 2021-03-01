Kansas House gives first approval to college athlete bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House members have given first-round approval to a bill that would allow college athletes to profit from their name, image, or likeness.

The legislation given initial approval by the House Monday is backed by the both University of Kansas and Kansas State University athletic directors who say passing it will ensure the state’s universities won’t be at a recruiting disadvantage with institutions in states that have similar laws, such as California and Florida.

The bill would allow college athletes to make money from endorsement deals and allow them to hire licensed agents and attorneys.

