Kansas Jayhawks improve to 7-1, roll pass Colorado Buffaloes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Ochai Agbaji had 20 points to lead Kansas to a win against Colorado, 72-58, on Saturday.

Evan Battey had 14 points for the Buffs (7-1), as their undefeated record was soured at Allen Fieldhouse. McKinley Wright IV added 8 points.

Kansas (7-1) matches up against Milwaukee at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.