KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks football team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, leapfrogging in-state rival Kansas State.

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. North Carolina State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

The No. 19 undefeated Jayhawks held on to defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and remain undefeated on the season.

Kansas State, led by quarterback Adrian Martinez’s three rushing touchdowns, defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders and jumped up 5 spots.

This is the first time since October 14, 2007, that both Kansas and Kansas State are ranked at the same time.

Kansas’ undefeated season continues on Saturday, October 8 when they host the undefeated No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at 11 a.m., when College Gameday heads to Lawrence for the first time ever.

The Wildcats head to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Cyclones at 6:30 p.m.