Kansas, Missouri agree on one thing: They both hate the Raiders, data shows

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 11: The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the snap during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — If you’ve lived in the Kansas City area, you’ve probably picked up that there can be a bit of a riff between Kansas residents and Missouri residents.

From the Tigers and Jayhawks never-ending Border War to the debate on which state has the worst drivers, there are plenty of things for these Midwesterners to spat over.

But new data based on geotagged tweets suggests they can at least agree on one thing: their hatred of the Las Vegas Raiders.

SportsBetting looked at over 200,000 tweets via geotagged data to determine each state’s most hated NFL team. The company tracked tweets with phrases like “hating” or “disliking” a team — for example, “I hate the Raiders,” — and even ones with more colorful language.

Data shows the Raiders are the most-hated team in Kansas and Missouri … and Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming, too.

That’s probably no surprise to members of Chiefs Kingdom, considering the Raiders are AFC West division rivals for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. But “Raider Week” is always an intense game each season, no matter whether Kansas City and Las Vegas have playoff chances.

2021 Most-Hated NFL Teams by State (Via SportsBetting)

The Chiefs were the most-hated team in just one state — Utah.

Andy Reid might have an issue with that since he was a former lineman and graduate assistant at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

So who’s the most-hated NFL team?

According to SportsBetting’s data, the Dallas Cowboys are despised in eight states, all of which are in the Northeast and East Cost.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers come close behind in the race for most-hated with six states each hating them.