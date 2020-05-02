Kansas, Missouri renew Border War with 4-game football set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas and Missouri are resuming their bitter Border War in football after the former Big 12 rivals agreed to a four-game series in which each school will play two home games beginning in September 2025.
The fourth-longest rivalry in college football dates to 1891, but it has been on hiatus since Missouri departed for the Southeastern Conference.
The schools recently announced a six-game series in men’s basketball beginning with the upcoming season that includes two games on each campus and two in Kansas City, Missouri.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1 Houston officer dead, another injured after helicopter crashes into apartment complex
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cold front bring rain and temperatures changes
- Commissioner, police chief address enforcement for businesses
- ‘It just hurts’: Mitchell Theaters awaits and plans for the return of business
- Wichita Police respond to reported shooting near downtown