Kansas moves to No.2 in the AP Polls

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks watches the action from the sideline during the first half against the BYU Cougars at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 26, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

(Associated Press)- Kansas was No. 3 in the preseason poll and dropped to fifth after a season-opening loss to Duke. The Jayhawks (6-1) have been on a roll since them, culminating last week with their third Maui Invitational title. Kansas used its size up front to beat up on Chaminade, Brigham Young and Dayton to add to the Maui titles it won in 1996 and 2015.

“I’m not sure the win will have a ton to do with what we do going forward,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “It’s still November and I would like to think that that automatically puts us in a very good or favorable position, but if you don’t play well against Colorado, a top-20 team, next Saturday then this probably didn’t mean as much.”