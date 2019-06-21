Kansas native and former K-state forward Dean Wade signs two-way deal with Cavaliers

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 22: Dean Wade #32 of the Kansas State Wildcats is defended by Sacha Killeya-Jones #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(KSNW)- K-State Forward Dean Wade has agreed a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent according to NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

Undrafted forward Dean Wade out of Kansas State has agreed to a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2019

The deal will mean that Wade will spend a bulk of his season in the G-League and no more than 45 days with the Cavaliers. Two-way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league.

This season, Wade proved to be a valuable player in the Big 12, he averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds this season. Wade was selected Second Team for the conference in his last season.