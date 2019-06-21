Kansas native and former K-state forward Dean Wade signs two-way deal with Cavaliers

(KSNW)- K-State Forward Dean Wade has agreed a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent according to NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.
The deal will mean that Wade will spend a bulk of his season in the G-League and no more than 45 days with the Cavaliers. Two-way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league.
This season, Wade proved to be a valuable player in the Big 12, he averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds this season. Wade was selected Second Team for the conference in his last season.