Kansas-native Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State, national champions again

(KSNT)- Northwest Missouri State basketball has won the Division Two National Title again. The Bearcats beat West Texas A&M 80-54 in the title game on Saturday.

Manhattan native Trevor Hudgins scored 15 points in the win. It’s the second time winning this championship for Hudgins, who was with the team in 2019 when they also won it all.

Hudgins was named the D-2 Player Of The Year earlier in the week. He averaged 19.8 points per game for the Bearcats this season.

Hudgins redshirted his first year at Northwest, before emerging as a star and being named the MIAA freshman of the year in the 2018-19 season. Hudgins was the MIAA player of the year in both the 2019-20 season and this season.

Northwest finishes the year 28-2 on the year, with both losses coming to Washburn.