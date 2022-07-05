KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no laughing matter this time as former NFL punter and WWE commentator Pat McAfee will face Lenexa-native Happy Corbin in a match at SummerSlam.

The feud officially started in June on an edition of Smackdown when Corbin lost to his former tag team partner Madcap Moss. Moments later, Corbin went irate at ringside as McAfee started laughing at Corbin and led the WWE Universe crowd to continue to humiliate Corbin out of the arena in Minneapolis.

A week later, McAfee officially challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam, proclaiming that he feels “alive.”

The comments continued throughout the weeks as McAfee continued to call Corbin different names such as “bum.”

Corbin responded at WWE Money in the Bank with an attack after the show went off the air Saturday to let McAfee know that his challenge was accepted.

The former Money in the Bank and United States Champion Corbin was born in Lenexa, Kansas, and attended Shawnee Mission North High School.

He went on to play football at Northwest Missouri State and had a brief stint in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals practice squads.

The last time McAfee competed in a match was at Wrestlemania in April when he defeated Austin Theory.

McAfee has become one of the most popular members in sports media with his live YouTube show, the Pat McAfee Show, having nearly 2 million subscribers.

The biggest party of the summer will take place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on July 30 and will stream on Peacock.