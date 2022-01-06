Kansas QB signee shows off accuracy on TikTok and goes viral

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ethan Vasko, a three-star quarterback signed to play at Kansas, was already known in football recruiting circles for his accuracy.

Now the Chesapeake, Virginia, teen’s skills will be known for a different reason after his attempt at a trick shot went a little astray.

Vasko was aiming for a Gatorade bottle on top of his sister’s head and missed the bottle by a small margin.

Naturally, the trick shot on TikTok went viral all around social media.

Vasko said he and his sister make videos like this all the time, and she’s OK.

“It’s a fun thing we wanted to do, and to see how much everyone loved it is awesome,” Vasko said.

Vasko was signed to attend Old Dominion but received a late offer from Kansas and signed with the Jayhawks on the early National Signing Day.

“Super excited to be a Jayhawk, and I can’t wait to be there soon,” Vasko said.

“It’s such a great feeling to know where you’re going and to know you’re going to such a great school so I can’t wait!!” he said.

So will the TikToks keep coming once he hits campus in Lawrence?

“For sure.”