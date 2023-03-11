WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday is the final day for high school basketball in Kansas, as teams will meet in the final state championship games across the state.
Here are the scores from each classification’s championship game and third-place game.
6A boys championship
Wichita Heights
vs. Blue Valley Northwest
Third-place game
Derby 67
vs. Blue Valley North 66
6A girls championship
Washburn Rural
vs. Blue Valley North
Third-place game
Blue Valley 30
vs. Derby 43
5A boys championship
Andover
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Third-place game
Highland Park 79
vs. Hutchinson 46
5A girls championship
St. Thomas Aquinas
vs. Bishop Carroll
Third-place game
St. James 61
vs. Andover 48
4A boys championship
Hugoton
vs. McPherson
Third-place game
Eudora 55
vs. Bishop Miege 65
4A girls championship
Bishop Miege
vs. McPherson
Third-place game
Hugoton 44
vs. Andale 38
3A boys championship
Marysville
vs. Hesston
Third-place game
Galena 51
vs. Southeast of Saline 54
3A girls championship
Cheney
vs. Goodland
Third-place game
Phillipsburg
vs. Silver Lake
2A boys championship
Wichita Independent
vs. Moundridge
Third-place game
Medicine Lodge 48
vs. Thomas More Prep 46
2A girls championship
Riverside
vs. Berean Academy
Third-place game
St. Mary’s Colgan 36
vs. Hillsboro 33
1A Div. 1 boys championship
Wichita Classical
vs. Mackville
Third-place game
Olpe 77
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 80 (2OT)
1A Div. 1 girls championship
Doniphan West
vs. Quinter
Third-place game
Norwich
vs. Frankfort
1A Div. 2 boys championship
Greeley County
vs. Lebo
Third-place game
South Central 59
vs. Axtell 45
1A Div. 2 girls championship
Lebo
vs. Hanover
Third-place game
Bucklin 56
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 51