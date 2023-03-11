WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday is the final day for high school basketball in Kansas, as teams will meet in the final state championship games across the state.

Here are the scores from each classification’s championship game and third-place game.

6A boys championship

Wichita Heights
vs. Blue Valley Northwest

Third-place game

Derby 67
vs. Blue Valley North 66

6A girls championship

Washburn Rural
vs. Blue Valley North

Third-place game

Blue Valley 30
vs. Derby 43

5A boys championship

Andover
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Third-place game

Highland Park 79
vs. Hutchinson 46

5A girls championship

St. Thomas Aquinas
vs. Bishop Carroll

Third-place game

St. James 61
vs. Andover 48

4A boys championship

Hugoton
vs. McPherson

Third-place game

Eudora 55
vs. Bishop Miege 65

4A girls championship

Bishop Miege
vs. McPherson

Third-place game

Hugoton 44
vs. Andale 38

3A boys championship

Marysville
vs. Hesston

Third-place game

Galena 51
vs. Southeast of Saline 54

3A girls championship

Cheney
vs. Goodland

Third-place game

Phillipsburg
vs. Silver Lake

2A boys championship

Wichita Independent
vs. Moundridge

Third-place game

Medicine Lodge 48
vs. Thomas More Prep 46

2A girls championship

Riverside
vs. Berean Academy

Third-place game

St. Mary’s Colgan 36
vs. Hillsboro 33

1A Div. 1 boys championship

Wichita Classical
vs. Mackville

Third-place game

Olpe 77
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 80 (2OT)

1A Div. 1 girls championship

Doniphan West
vs. Quinter

Third-place game

Norwich
vs. Frankfort

1A Div. 2 boys championship

Greeley County
vs. Lebo

Third-place game

South Central 59
vs. Axtell 45

1A Div. 2 girls championship

Lebo
vs. Hanover

Third-place game

Bucklin 56
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 51