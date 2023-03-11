WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday is the final day for high school basketball in Kansas, as teams will meet in the final state championship games across the state.

Here are the scores from each classification’s championship game and third-place game.

6A boys championship

Wichita Heights

vs. Blue Valley Northwest

Third-place game

Derby 67

vs. Blue Valley North 66

6A girls championship

Washburn Rural

vs. Blue Valley North

Third-place game

Blue Valley 30

vs. Derby 43

5A boys championship

Andover

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Third-place game

Highland Park 79

vs. Hutchinson 46

5A girls championship

St. Thomas Aquinas

vs. Bishop Carroll

Third-place game

St. James 61

vs. Andover 48

4A boys championship

Hugoton

vs. McPherson

Third-place game

Eudora 55

vs. Bishop Miege 65

4A girls championship

Bishop Miege

vs. McPherson

Third-place game

Hugoton 44

vs. Andale 38

3A boys championship

Marysville

vs. Hesston

Third-place game

Galena 51

vs. Southeast of Saline 54

3A girls championship

Cheney

vs. Goodland

Third-place game

Phillipsburg

vs. Silver Lake

2A boys championship

Wichita Independent

vs. Moundridge

Third-place game

Medicine Lodge 48

vs. Thomas More Prep 46

2A girls championship

Riverside

vs. Berean Academy

Third-place game

St. Mary’s Colgan 36

vs. Hillsboro 33

1A Div. 1 boys championship

Wichita Classical

vs. Mackville

Third-place game

Olpe 77

vs. Montezuma-South Gray 80 (2OT)

1A Div. 1 girls championship

Doniphan West

vs. Quinter

Third-place game

Norwich

vs. Frankfort

1A Div. 2 boys championship

Greeley County

vs. Lebo

Third-place game

South Central 59

vs. Axtell 45

1A Div. 2 girls championship

Lebo

vs. Hanover

Third-place game

Bucklin 56

vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 51