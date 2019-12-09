Kansas Welcomes Milwaukee to Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks watches the action from the sideline during the first half against the BYU Cougars at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 26, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) – No. 2/3 Kansas (7-1) will take the court at Allen Fieldhouse for the final time in 2019 when the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) come to Lawrence on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Jayhawks and Panthers are slated to tip off from Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TIPOFF

No. 2/3 Kansas takes a seven-game winning streak into its Dec. 10 battle against Milwaukee. KU has tallied a winning streak of 8-games or more 21 times during the Bill Self.

The Jayhawks are looking to become just the second NCAA DI team to claim 300 wins during this decade. KU sits at 299-67 in the 2010s, good for a .817 win percentage. The figure trails only Gonzaga (304-54, .849) and makes Kansas the second-winningest program since Jan. 1, 2010.

KU will play its 158th and final contest in Allen Fieldhouse in this decade on Tuesday. The Jayhawks have amassed a record of 150-7 (95.5 percent) on James Naismith Court during the 2010s.

The Jayhawks are coming off their eighth-straight win against a ranked foe in Allen Fieldhouse after defeating No. 20/21 Colorado, 72-58, on Dec. 7. The Jayhawks are 45-6 (88.2 percent) versus ranked foes in Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era.

Kansas has won 12-straight games against non-conference foes in Allen Fieldhouse dating back to the 2017-18 season. KU is 126-5 (96.2 percent) versus non-league foes in Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era.

KU is 4-0 in Allen Fieldhouse this season and has a 25-game homecourt winning streak, which is third-longest active nationally behind Tennessee (31) and Gonzaga (28). VCU is fourth at 18.

Kansas ranks fourth nationally in field goal percentage at 52.0 percent. KU is one of only 16 teams shooting above 50 percent in 2019-20.

Senior Udoka Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage at 80.3 percent. Azubuike also led the nation in 2017-18 at 77.0 percent.

Azubuike has a career 75.3 field goal percentage (341-for-453). The NCAA career record for field goal percentage (min. 400 attempts and four made per game) is 67.8 by Steve Johnson of Oregon State (1977-81).

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.5 points per game. He is vying to be the second-straight Jayhawk and fifth overall to lead the Big 12 in scoring as Dedric Lawson averaged 19.4 ppg in 2018-19.

KU is ranked No. 2 in the Dec. 9 Associated Press top-25. KU has been ranked in each of the last 206 AP polls, the longest streak in the nation. The Jayhawks have also been inside the top-10 in 91 of the last 106 AP polls.

THE KU-MILWAUKEE SERIES

Under head coach Bill Self, Kansas won the only meeting with Milwaukee, 73-62, on Dec. 22, 2004, at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo. Milwaukee was coached by Bruce Pearl. Kansas All-America Wayne Simien injured his thumb the game before and did not play in the contest. Keith Langford paced Kansas with 21 points, while Alex Galindo added 14 and Russell Robinson 12 in the victory. Point guard Aaron Miles led KU with eight rebounds and nine assists in the win.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues is homestand when it plays host to Kansas City in the Jayhawk Shootout at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. (Central). The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas is 7-0 all-time against Kansas City with the last meeting a KU 105-62 win on Dec. 6, 2016, in Allen Fieldhouse.