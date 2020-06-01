Kansas Wesleyan’s Bailie Troll named to Academic All-District Track and Cross Country Team

SALINA, Kan. (Kansas Wesleyan Athletic Communications) Kansas Wesleyan’s Bailie Troll, (SR/Peck, Kan.) (SR/Clearwater, Kan.) has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Women’s Track and Cross Country team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Troll is KWU’s first-ever Academic All-District selection in women’s track and cross country.

She’s a four-year member of the KWU Track and Field and Cross Country teams. She posted a career best 5K cross country time of 20:37 in 2017 and ran a 2019 season best 21:04 after returning from injuries that affected her 2019 outdoor track season.

She also posted a career best 3:16.94 in the indoor 1000m and a 2:32.79 in the indoor 800m, both in the 2020 season. She posted a career best 2:42.22 time in the outdoor 800m in 2018 and a career best 19:50.85 in the outdoor 5K in 2017.

Troll was also very involved on campus, serving as the 2019-20 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President after serving several years on the SAAC committee. She was also a resident assistant and peer minister and was involved with the Monday Night Alive worship services on campus.

She has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll eight times as well as being named Academic All-KCAC for three years and as a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete.