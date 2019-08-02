KCAC Media Day projects Kansas Wesleyan to finish on top this season

Wichita, Kan.(KSNW)- Following the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Football Media Day, votes were tabulated for both the KCAC Coaches’ and Media Preseason Polls. Kansas Wesleyan took the top spot in the media poll with 284 total points and 100 points in the coaches’ poll.

  
In the Coaches’ Poll, Kansas Wesleyan led with 100 points followed by Ottawa with 86 points. Avila was third in votes with 79, while Tabor received 73 points.

 
In the Media Poll, KWU received 284 points. Ottawa followed in second while Avila took third with 225 votes and in fourth place was Tabor with 200 points

 
Eleven total ballots were cast in the Coaches Poll with head coaches unable to vote for their own teams. 

