Keller dominant, holds Reds hitless into 6th, KC wins opener

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Keller is 3-0 this season after coming back from a positive test for COVID-19 and hasn’t permitted a run in 17 2/3 innings.

Pitching in seven-inning game, Keller held the Reds without a hit until Tucker Barnhart singled to begin the sixth.

Cincinnati played for the first time since Friday night. The Reds had games against Pittsburgh called off Saturday and Sunday after a player tested positive for the virus, and the series opener at Kauffman Stadium was postponed for additional testing.