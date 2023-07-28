WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference hosted its football media day at Riverfront Stadium on Friday.

For the fifth straight season, the Hutchinson football team is predicted to finish atop the Jayhawk Conference.

The Blue Dragons, led by head coach Drew Dallas, closed out the regular season with a perfect 6-0 record. They returned to the National Junior College championship game but lost to Iowa Western 31-0.

The concern this year is roster turnover. Hutchinson lost the majority of its starters, including quarterback Dylan Laible and wide receiver Malik Benson.

“We have a lot of new faces in our program, on the coaching staff and on the field, but I think we are going to be talented enough to compete at a high level,” explained coach Dallas. “Our goals aren’t going to change, it’s going to be the same thing. That number one ranking means nothing right now, we have zero wins.”

Hutchinson opens the 2023-2024 season at Navarro College on August 26.

The 2023 KJCCC predicted order of finish is: