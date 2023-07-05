LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The state of Kansas has some high expectations in the Big 12 this year.

After making a bowl game for the first time in over a decade, the University of Kansas had four players voted to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. That includes quarterback Jalon Daniels who was voted Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Daniels is the first Kansas player to be named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and the second Jayhawk to be named a preseason individual award winner in the Big 12, joining Dorance Armstrong, the 2016 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

The junior quarterback led the Jayhawks to their first 5-0 start since 2008 and was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection with a 66.1% completion percentage and throwing for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also missed four games due to injury.

Joining Daniels is junior running back and Lawrence native Devin Neal, redshirt senior center Mike Novitsky and junior cornerback Cobee Bryant.

This is also the first time KU has had more than two players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team since 2007.

Kansas State University has two local talents named to the preseason team in Kansas City, Kansas, native Cooper Beebe and Lee’s Summit native Phillip Brooks.

Beebe is a Preseason All-American by numerous publications. He’s started 35 career games and has not surrendered a sack since 2020.

The Piper alum was also last season’s Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and returned to school despite receiving first-round potential grades in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brooks is ranked second in school history and tied for sixth in Big 12 history with four punt return touchdowns. The Lee’s Summit West alum also ranks fifth in K-State history in both punt return average (14.6) and punt return yards (641) and eighth in punt return attempts (44).

Joining the locals on the preseason list for K-State is senior safety Kobe Savage and junior tight end Ben Sinnott while Florida State transfer and senior running back Treshaun Ward was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.