WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The college football regular season has ended, and players from both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University earned postseason honors.

The All-Big 12 teams voted on by the league’s coaches were released on Wednesday.

K-State offensive lineman was voted Offensive Lineman of the Year. KU defensive lineman Austin Booker was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, who beat both KU and K-State this season, was named Big 12 Coach of the Year.

K-State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe became the fifth back-to-back winner of the Offensive Lineman of the Year award after winning in 2022 as well. He’s the first K-State offensive lineman to win the award back-to-back.

Here’s the KU and K-State players named All-Big 12 First Team:

FB Ben Sinnott — K-State

OL Dominick Puni — KU

OL Cooper Beebe — K-State

DL Austin Booker — KU

DB Cobee Bryant — KU

Here’s the KU and K-State players named All-Big 12 Second Team: