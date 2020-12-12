KU Sunday basketball game canceled, no plan to reschedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Basketball has canceled its Sunday game with Tarleton State due to a coronavirus outbreak, according to a Friday night tweet.
University officials are not planning to reschedule the game at this time, according to the tweet.
