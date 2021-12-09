KU volleyball’s dream season ends in Sweet Sixteen of NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The powerful Pittsburgh Panthers’ attack was too much for the Kansas Jayhawks volleyball squad.

They fell to the Panthers 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Caroline Crawford (eight kills, two block assists) and Jenny Mosser (seven kills, two block assists) led the Jayhawks in this game and all season long.

Overland Park native and St. Thomas Aquinas graduate Caroline Bien contributed seven kills as well along with Anezka Szabo contributing two kills and four block assists.

Pitt was led by senior Chinaza Ndee (14 kills, four block assists), Leketor Member-Meneh (11 kills), and Serena Gray (seven kills, three block assists).

Pitt had a .367 hitting average as a team while KU had a .281.

This is the furthest that a Kansas team has gone in the tournament since 2015 when the Jayhawks advanced to the Final Four.

Pittsburgh will now play Purdue in the Pittsburgh Regional Final. That match will be played on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. CT. on ESPNU.