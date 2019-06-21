KU’s Dedric Lawson to play in the Summer League with the Warriors

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – FEBRUARY 09: Dedric Lawson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates a shot against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on February 09, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

(KSNW) KU Forward Dedric Lawson will look to play for the Golden State Warriors Summer League team according to NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

Undrafted forward Dedric Lawson out of Kansas has committed to playing Summer League with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. He was the BIG 12’s top scorer (19.1) and rebounder (10.6). — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2019

Named All-American Third team, Lawson concluded his lone season at KU averaging 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He lead the Big 12 in both stats and became the first Jayhawk to average a double-double since Thomas Robinson who averaged 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds in 2011-12.

Lawson also grabbed 2019 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, Lawson was the only player in the league averaging a double-double.

For the first time since 2009, no KU players were selected in the NBA Draft.